Big Meeting at CM Kejriwal's residence!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 16, 2024, 05:16 PM IST
After Kejriwal's resignation announcement, discussions are going on about the new CM. Speculations are on the names of Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj, Raghav Chaddha. AAP said, the people of Delhi want elections soon. After Arvind Kejriwal's resignation, speculations have intensified about the CM post. Party leader Saurabh Bhardwaj is holding a press conference. However, a consensus will be reached on the name of the CM in the meeting of the Aam Aadmi Party's legislative party. Speculations have intensified about the name of the new CM. Meanwhile, Shahzad Poonawala has claimed that Sunita Kejriwal will become the Chief Minister of Delhi.

