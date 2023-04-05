NewsVideos
Big news come out from Bettiah in Bihar

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 05, 2023, 10:07 AM IST
Big news has come out from Bettiah in Bihar. A huge fire broke out in 11 houses in Bettiah. Property worth lakhs destroyed due to fire.

