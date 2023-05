videoDetails

Big news from sources on Karnataka CM, two-and-a-half-year formula fixed

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 18, 2023, 11:46 AM IST

According to sources, only Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar will take oath on May 20. Both the leaders will reach Bangalore by 3 pm today. It is believed that Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar can be made Chief Ministers for two and a half years.