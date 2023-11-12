trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2687364
Big news in Elvish Yadav case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 12, 2023, 06:58 PM IST
The law is tightening its grip on Youtuber and Big Boss Winner Elvish Yadav, who is stuck over the supply of snake venom. Because, now a new name of Singer Fazilpuriya has been added to this case. This name has been revealed by Elvish Yadav himself during police interrogation regarding the supply of snakes. Now Noida Police has reached singer Fazilpu's house.
