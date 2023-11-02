trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2683005
Big news on political donations

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 02, 2023, 12:38 AM IST
In the year 2018-19, BJP received the maximum donation of Rs 1,450 crore from Electoral bonds, in the same year Congress received Rs 383 crore while Trinamool Congress i.e. TMC received Rs 97 crore 28 lakh as donation. These figures of political donations have been released by the Election Commission, but from which company, organization or individual did the political parties receive these donations? This information is not in the public domain. Therefore, the question arises that if the government keeps track of every penny of the common man through Income Tax Return, then why is it not important for the common man to know the information about donations received by political parties.
