Big news regarding Vasundhara Raje's ticket

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 21, 2023, 04:10 PM IST
BJP's second list for Rajasthan Assembly elections has been released. BJP has announced the names of 83 candidates. Vasundhara Raje has been given ticket from Jhalrapatan.
