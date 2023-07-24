trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2639727
Big news related to Gyanvapi case, Muslim side's petition against the survey

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 11:28 AM IST
Muslim side has filed a petition against the ASI survey of Gyanvapi campus. The survey of Gyanvapi campus started from around 7 am today. The ASI has to submit its survey report to the district court of Varanasi by August 4. There will also be a hearing in the Supreme Court today in the Gyanvapi case.
