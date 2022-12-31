हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
COVID-19
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Technology
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Technology
X
News
Videos
videoDetails
Big news related to Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti write a letter to the CJI
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Dec 31, 2022, 03:24 PM IST
Big news related to Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti has written a letter to the CJI and demanded his intervention in Jammu and Kashmir.
×
All Videos
Who is Bus driver Sushil Mann, who saved Rishabh Pant's life by breaking window of his car?
14:13
Rahul Gandhi's target on BJP-RSS- says, slowly the opposition also come together
4:46
DDCA statement on Rishabh's health- there is no need to airlift Pant or bring him to Delhi
Cristiano Ronaldo signs a deal of ₹ 1,770 crores for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr
1:19
93 Encounters take place in Jammu and Kashmir in 2022, 172 terrorists kill By security forces
Trending Videos
Who is Bus driver Sushil Mann, who saved Rishabh Pant's life by breaking window of his car?
14:13
Rahul Gandhi's target on BJP-RSS- says, slowly the opposition also come together
4:46
DDCA statement on Rishabh's health- there is no need to airlift Pant or bring him to Delhi
Cristiano Ronaldo signs a deal of ₹ 1,770 crores for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr
1:19
93 Encounters take place in Jammu and Kashmir in 2022, 172 terrorists kill By security forces
Mehbooba Mufti,mehbooba mufti news,PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti,mehbooba mufti latest news,mehbooba mufti speech,mehbooba mufti latest,mehbooba mufti statement,mehbooba mufti on kashmir,mehbooba mufti cm,CM Mehbooba Mufti,mehbooba mufti pdp,mehbooba mufti news today,syed mehbooba mufti,mehbooba mufti on 370,mehbooba mufti pakistan,mehbooba mufti on article 370,mehbooba mufti in aap ki adalat,mehbooba mufti vacate cm bunglow,mehbooba mufti on bjp,