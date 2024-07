videoDetails

Big revelation in NEET Paper Leak Case

| Updated: Jul 15, 2024, 06:54 PM IST

NEET Paper Leak Update: CBI has intensified its investigation in the NEET paper leak case.. Meanwhile, today the hearing on the anticipatory bail of the kingpin of the case, Sanjeev Mukhiya, is to be held in the special CBI court. Accused Sanjeev Mukhiya is still absconding. CBI is interrogating 13 accused in the NEET paper leak case.