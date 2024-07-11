videoDetails

Big revelation on Khandwa Terrorist Faizan

Sonam | Updated: Jul 11, 2024, 06:38 PM IST

Khandwa Terrorist Faizan Update: Indian Mujahideen terrorist Faizan has made a big revelation during interrogation. Terrorist Faizan told that wherever there were terrorist attacks, he always wanted to go there, he also went to Pulwama after the Pulwama terrorist attack, Faizan became active after the arrest of terrorist Rakib, also met Rakib in the jail of West Bengal. Faizan's mobile is being examined, ATS is waiting for the forensic report. There may be some more revelations after this. Madhya Pradesh ATS had arrested terrorist Faizan Shaikh from Khandwa on 4th July.