Big robbery of 6 crores in Ludhiana, Punjab, miscreants absconded with cash van

|Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 02:08 PM IST
A huge robbery of Rs 6 crore has been carried out in Ludhiana, Punjab. Around 2 o'clock in the night, 10 miscreants entered the office of CMS Security Company, which deposits cash in ATMs in Rajguru Nagar with weapons. The miscreants took the employees present here hostage and carried out the incident

