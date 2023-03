videoDetails

Big statement of Umesh Pal's family on Atiq Ahmed's life sentence

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 28, 2023, 04:58 PM IST

Prayagraj's MP MLA court has sentenced Atiq Ahmed to life imprisonment in the Umesh Pal murder case. Umesh Pal's mother Shanti Devi pleaded with Chief Minister Yogi and said, Atiq should be hanged.