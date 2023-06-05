NewsVideos
Big success for BSF in Punjab's Amritsar, drone shot down at Attari Border

|Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 09:47 AM IST
Amritsar Drone Conspiracy Foiled: BSF has got great success in Amritsar, Punjab. BSF has shot down a drone at Attari border. 3.2 drugs have also been recovered from this drone.

