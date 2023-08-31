trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2655854
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Big update on Aditya L1 Mission!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 10:44 AM IST
Aditya L1 Mission ISRO: After the success of Chandrayaan 3, now preparations are going on for Aditya L1 mission. It is to be launched on 2 September from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota. What is the distance Aditya has to cover to reach Suraj? Aditya-L1 will not burn due to the heat of the sun? Watch this special report!
Follow Us

All Videos

From Chandni Chowk delicacies to millet dishes; List of cuisines that will be enjoyed by G20 leaders
play icon5:1
From Chandni Chowk delicacies to millet dishes; List of cuisines that will be enjoyed by G20 leaders
Nepal: ‘Water bike’ attracts tourists in ancient city of Bhaktapur
play icon3:20
Nepal: ‘Water bike’ attracts tourists in ancient city of Bhaktapur
“Mujhe Modi ji bahut achche lage,” School children rejoice after meeting PM Modi at 7LKM
play icon1:31
“Mujhe Modi ji bahut achche lage,” School children rejoice after meeting PM Modi at 7LKM
“Forget about girl, I can even become a dinosaur if the script is good…,” says Ayushman Khurana
play icon5:3
“Forget about girl, I can even become a dinosaur if the script is good…,” says Ayushman Khurana
Heartwarming pictures of PM Modi celebrating Raksha Bandhan with children at 7LKM
play icon1:35
Heartwarming pictures of PM Modi celebrating Raksha Bandhan with children at 7LKM

Trending Videos

From Chandni Chowk delicacies to millet dishes; List of cuisines that will be enjoyed by G20 leaders
play icon5:1
From Chandni Chowk delicacies to millet dishes; List of cuisines that will be enjoyed by G20 leaders
Nepal: ‘Water bike’ attracts tourists in ancient city of Bhaktapur
play icon3:20
Nepal: ‘Water bike’ attracts tourists in ancient city of Bhaktapur
“Mujhe Modi ji bahut achche lage,” School children rejoice after meeting PM Modi at 7LKM
play icon1:31
“Mujhe Modi ji bahut achche lage,” School children rejoice after meeting PM Modi at 7LKM
“Forget about girl, I can even become a dinosaur if the script is good…,” says Ayushman Khurana
play icon5:3
“Forget about girl, I can even become a dinosaur if the script is good…,” says Ayushman Khurana
Heartwarming pictures of PM Modi celebrating Raksha Bandhan with children at 7LKM
play icon1:35
Heartwarming pictures of PM Modi celebrating Raksha Bandhan with children at 7LKM
aditya l1 mission launch date,aditya l1 mission exclusive images,aditya l1 mission news,aditya l1 mission kya hai,aditya l1 mission isro,isro aditya l1 mission,aditya mission,Aditya-L1 mission,aditya l1 mission in hindi,isro sun mission aditya l1,isro sun mission,l1 aditya mission,aditya l1 mission reaction,isro aditya mission,aditya l1 mission sun,what is aditya mission,ISRO mission,isro aditya l1,isro mission to sun,Breaking News,aditya l1 update,