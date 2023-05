videoDetails

Big update on KL Rahul's injury, Krunal Pandya will captain LSG against CSK

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 03, 2023, 03:34 PM IST

KL Rahul LSG IPL 2023: Lucknow captain KL Rahul has been ruled out of the tournament due to injury. In his absence, Krunal Pandya has been given the team command.