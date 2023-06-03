NewsVideos
Biggest accident of the year in Odisha! news of death of 233 passengers

|Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 09:38 AM IST
The death toll in the train accident in Coromandel, Odisha has increased continuously. According to Odisha Chief Secretary PK Jena, the death toll in this accident has increased to 233. At the same time, the number of injured has crossed 900.

