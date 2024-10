videoDetails

Watch Top 50 Headlines of the day

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 29, 2024, 10:06 AM IST

A massive fire broke out due to firecrackers in a house located near a railway station in Hyderabad. The couple has died in this accident and the girl has been badly burnt. Fire department team is present on the spot. So, reports of fire have been received from many areas of the country. In this report, see 50 big news of the morning in a quick manner.