trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2634421
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Bihar Assembly proceedings adjourned till tomorrow amid uproar

|Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 02:54 PM IST
Monsoon Session 2023: On the third day of the Monsoon session in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, there has been an uproar once again. Due to this the proceedings have been adjourned till tomorrow. Meanwhile, BJP MLAs were seen entering the well of the assembly and an attempt was made to lift the chair and throw it down.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

BJP releases list of Rajya Sabha candidates
play icon0:50
BJP releases list of Rajya Sabha candidates
Crude bomb recovered from Bhangar in West Bengal
play icon4:28
Crude bomb recovered from Bhangar in West Bengal
Chants Of
play icon4:43
Chants Of "Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji" Resound At The Champs-Elysees In Paris Ahead Of PM Modi’s Visit
Inspired By Swami Vivekananda, Two US Nationals Undertake the Amarnath Yatra To Visit the Holy Linga
play icon3:8
Inspired By Swami Vivekananda, Two US Nationals Undertake the Amarnath Yatra To Visit the Holy Linga
More Than 4,000 Women Return After Haj Without Mehram
play icon3:34
More Than 4,000 Women Return After Haj Without Mehram
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

BJP releases list of Rajya Sabha candidates
play icon0:50
BJP releases list of Rajya Sabha candidates
Crude bomb recovered from Bhangar in West Bengal
play icon4:28
Crude bomb recovered from Bhangar in West Bengal
Chants Of
play icon4:43
Chants Of "Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji" Resound At The Champs-Elysees In Paris Ahead Of PM Modi’s Visit
Inspired By Swami Vivekananda, Two US Nationals Undertake the Amarnath Yatra To Visit the Holy Linga
play icon3:8
Inspired By Swami Vivekananda, Two US Nationals Undertake the Amarnath Yatra To Visit the Holy Linga
More Than 4,000 Women Return After Haj Without Mehram
play icon3:34
More Than 4,000 Women Return After Haj Without Mehram
monsoon session of parliament 2023,monsoon session 2023,monsoon session of parliament 2023 dates,monsoon session of parliament 2023 bihar,land for job scam in bihar,land for job scam case,land for job case,land for job scam case in hindi,land for job case bihar vidhan sabha,bihar vidhan sabha,bihar vidhan sabha land for job scam case,land for job scam lalu prasad yadav,lalu land for job scam,Rabri Devi,Breaking News,Zee News,Hindi News,bihar breaking,