Bihar Borewell News: Heavy negligence in Bihar, 3 year old innocent fell in borewell!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 04:48 PM IST
Big news has come out from Nalanda in Bihar. Here a 3-year-old fell into a borewell while playing. This incident is of Kul village of Nalanda police station area. The rescue team is continuously engaged to take out the innocent.
Nalanda boy fell borewell,Nalanda Rescue Operation,Bihar news,nalada breaking,child fall into borewell,Zee News,Breaking News,Innocent fell in borewell,accident while playing,work to save child continues,nalanda news,Bihar news,बोरवेल में गिरा मासूम,खेल-खेल में हादसा,बच्चे को बचाने का काम जारी,नालंदा न्यूज,Hindi News,news in hindi,Nalanda 3 year old fell into borewell while playing work continues to rescue the child,बिहार के Nalanda में बड़ा हादसा,