trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2650577
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Bihar Breaking: Journalist shot dead in Nitish Raj, Nityanand Rai surrounds Bihar government

|Updated: Aug 18, 2023, 06:02 PM IST
Bihar Breaking: Journalist has been shot dead in Nitish Raj, tell that in the murder case of his brother, the witness journalist was thrown out of his house and killed, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai has besieged the Bihar government regarding the incident. He has accused the Nitish government of giving protection to criminals.
Follow Us

All Videos

Yaseen Malik's wife to become minister in Pakistan
play icon4:14
Yaseen Malik's wife to become minister in Pakistan
Deshhit: Surya's big contribution in the success of Chandrayaan 3, how Suryadev is helping ISRO
play icon0:54
Deshhit: Surya's big contribution in the success of Chandrayaan 3, how Suryadev is helping ISRO
Know Pakistan's reaction on Chandrayaan-3 Launch by ISRO
play icon1:48
Know Pakistan's reaction on Chandrayaan-3 Launch by ISRO
Human-like Robots Steal The Thunder At World Robot Conference In Beijing
play icon1:38
Human-like Robots Steal The Thunder At World Robot Conference In Beijing
AIMIM leader Danish Qureshi and Deepak Chaursia gets into heated debate
play icon9:53
 AIMIM leader Danish Qureshi and Deepak Chaursia gets into heated debate

Trending Videos

Yaseen Malik's wife to become minister in Pakistan
play icon4:14
Yaseen Malik's wife to become minister in Pakistan
Deshhit: Surya's big contribution in the success of Chandrayaan 3, how Suryadev is helping ISRO
play icon0:54
Deshhit: Surya's big contribution in the success of Chandrayaan 3, how Suryadev is helping ISRO
Know Pakistan's reaction on Chandrayaan-3 Launch by ISRO
play icon1:48
Know Pakistan's reaction on Chandrayaan-3 Launch by ISRO
Human-like Robots Steal The Thunder At World Robot Conference In Beijing
play icon1:38
Human-like Robots Steal The Thunder At World Robot Conference In Beijing
AIMIM leader Danish Qureshi and Deepak Chaursia gets into heated debate
play icon9:53
AIMIM leader Danish Qureshi and Deepak Chaursia gets into heated debate
Bihar murder,Tejashwi on journalist murder,Bihar journalist murder,journalist murder,Bihar,journalist murder in bihar,Journalists murder in Bihar,Journalist killed in Bihar,Bihar news,araria journalist murder,Bihar Journalist Shot Dead,journalist Rajdev murder,journalist murdered in bihar,murder of journalist,Bihar murder case,bihar journalist,bihar journalist killed,journalists killed in bihar,Journalist shot dead,journalist murder case,siwan journalist murder,journalist shot dead in bihar,