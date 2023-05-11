NewsVideos
videoDetails

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Deputy Tejashwi Yadav meet Uddhav Thackeray

|Updated: May 11, 2023, 03:10 PM IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav met Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's private residence in Mumbai on Thursday.

All Videos

SC verdict on LG and Delhi government dispute, CJI says, 'Center should not take away the rights of the states'
4:34
SC verdict on LG and Delhi government dispute, CJI says, 'Center should not take away the rights of the states'
SC rules in favour of Delhi govt over control of civil servants
1:21
SC rules in favour of Delhi govt over control of civil servants
Saif Ali Khan spotted along with son Taimur Ali Khan post-lunch in Bandra
1:16
Saif Ali Khan spotted along with son Taimur Ali Khan post-lunch in Bandra
IPL 2023: Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma spotted after the RCB party
1:13
IPL 2023: Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma spotted after the RCB party
WATCH: Anil Kapoor, Mahima Chaudhry, and more attend the screening of Vidyut Jammwal's upcoming new movie IB71
7:51
WATCH: Anil Kapoor, Mahima Chaudhry, and more attend the screening of Vidyut Jammwal's upcoming new movie IB71

Trending Videos

4:34
SC verdict on LG and Delhi government dispute, CJI says, 'Center should not take away the rights of the states'
1:21
SC rules in favour of Delhi govt over control of civil servants
1:16
Saif Ali Khan spotted along with son Taimur Ali Khan post-lunch in Bandra
1:13
IPL 2023: Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma spotted after the RCB party
7:51
WATCH: Anil Kapoor, Mahima Chaudhry, and more attend the screening of Vidyut Jammwal's upcoming new movie IB71