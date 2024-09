videoDetails

Atishi takes oath as Delhi New Chief Minister

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 21, 2024, 05:24 PM IST

Delhi New CM Atishi Oath Ceremony LIVE: Today Delhi got a new Chief Minister. Atishi took oath as the new Chief Minister. Five ministers also took oath along with her. Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena administered the oath to Atishi and her cabinet ministers. Atishi won the Kalkaji assembly constituency in 2020.