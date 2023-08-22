trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2652218
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar: Former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi's attack on the government - law and order collapsed in the state

|Updated: Aug 22, 2023, 05:10 PM IST
Former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi has targeted the Nitish government, Manjhi said that the law and order situation in Bihar has collapsed, it is the job of the government to provide security to the people of the state, Nitish Kumar is only doing appeasement.
