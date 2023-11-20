trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2690397
Bihar Firing News: 3 Shot Dead in Bihar

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 20, 2023, 05:50 PM IST
Bihar Firing: Firing took place in Lakhisarai, Bihar. This morning a family was shot at due to personal rivalry. After which 3 people have died, while 3 people have been seriously injured.
