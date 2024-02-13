trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2720743
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Bihar Floor Test Update: Tejashwi Yadav slams Nitish Kumar

Sonam|Updated: Feb 13, 2024, 02:14 AM IST
Follow Us
Bihar Floor Test Update: Nitish government passed the floor test in Bihar Assembly today. The opposition had staged a walkout even before the voting. Voting was conducted on the demand of the ruling party

All Videos

Bihar Floor Test Update: CM Nitish Kumar Proves Majority
Play Icon42:22
Bihar Floor Test Update: CM Nitish Kumar Proves Majority
DNA: Exclusive report from largest Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi
Play Icon08:32
DNA: Exclusive report from largest Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi
DNA: In Pakistan, army will 'choose' Prime Minister!
Play Icon06:52
DNA: In Pakistan, army will 'choose' Prime Minister!
DNA: Qatar Releases 8 Ex-Indian Navy Personnel
Play Icon15:41
DNA: Qatar Releases 8 Ex-Indian Navy Personnel
Nitish Kumar wins trust vote amidst opposition’s walkout
Play Icon08:03
Nitish Kumar wins trust vote amidst opposition’s walkout

Trending Videos

Bihar Floor Test Update: CM Nitish Kumar Proves Majority
play icon42:22
Bihar Floor Test Update: CM Nitish Kumar Proves Majority
DNA: Exclusive report from largest Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi
play icon8:32
DNA: Exclusive report from largest Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi
DNA: In Pakistan, army will 'choose' Prime Minister!
play icon6:52
DNA: In Pakistan, army will 'choose' Prime Minister!
DNA: Qatar Releases 8 Ex-Indian Navy Personnel
play icon15:41
DNA: Qatar Releases 8 Ex-Indian Navy Personnel
Nitish Kumar wins trust vote amidst opposition’s walkout
play icon8:3
Nitish Kumar wins trust vote amidst opposition’s walkout