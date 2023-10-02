trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2669877
Bihar government released caste equation, understand the complete mathematics of caste census

|Updated: Oct 02, 2023, 03:22 PM IST
Bihar Caste Census Report Released: Bihar government has released the caste census figures. In this, the population of '36 percent extremely backward, 27 percent backward class, slightly more than 19 percent scheduled caste and 1.68 percent scheduled tribe' has been mentioned. Bihar government has released the caste census data. In this, the population is stated to be '36 percent extremely backward, 27 percent backward class, slightly more than 19 percent scheduled caste and 1.68 percent scheduled tribe.
