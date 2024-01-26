trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2714378
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Bihar Governor and CM Nitish Kumar Attend 'At Home' Reception in Raj Bhavan, Patna

|Updated: Jan 26, 2024, 04:05 PM IST
Follow Us
Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar grace the 'At Home' reception event at Raj Bhavan in Patna, Bihar, fostering a spirit of camaraderie and celebration.

All Videos

Sushil Modi has made a huge statement over Nitish Kumar's decision
Play Icon12:16
Sushil Modi has made a huge statement over Nitish Kumar's decision
What will happen to Congress after Bihar, Bengal and Punjab
Play Icon15:22
What will happen to Congress after Bihar, Bengal and Punjab
75th Republic Day Celebrations in Minus Temperature at Polo Ground, Leh, Ladakh
Play Icon1:8
75th Republic Day Celebrations in Minus Temperature at Polo Ground, Leh, Ladakh
PM Modi Greets Spectators at Kartavya Path for Republic Day 2024 Parade
Play Icon1:20
PM Modi Greets Spectators at Kartavya Path for Republic Day 2024 Parade
Union Minister Anurag Thakur Unfurls National Flag on Republic Day 2024
Play Icon0:46
Union Minister Anurag Thakur Unfurls National Flag on Republic Day 2024

Trending Videos

Sushil Modi has made a huge statement over Nitish Kumar's decision
play icon12:16
Sushil Modi has made a huge statement over Nitish Kumar's decision
What will happen to Congress after Bihar, Bengal and Punjab
play icon15:22
What will happen to Congress after Bihar, Bengal and Punjab
75th Republic Day Celebrations in Minus Temperature at Polo Ground, Leh, Ladakh
play icon1:8
75th Republic Day Celebrations in Minus Temperature at Polo Ground, Leh, Ladakh
PM Modi Greets Spectators at Kartavya Path for Republic Day 2024 Parade
play icon1:20
PM Modi Greets Spectators at Kartavya Path for Republic Day 2024 Parade
Union Minister Anurag Thakur Unfurls National Flag on Republic Day 2024
play icon0:46
Union Minister Anurag Thakur Unfurls National Flag on Republic Day 2024