Bihar: Jitan Ram Manjhi's demand before floor test

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 06, 2024, 10:00 AM IST
Former Chief Minister of Bihar Jitan Ram Manjhi has once again demanded two ministerial posts. Manjhi said give me at least two rotis, one roti does not fill the stomach.

King Charles diagnosed with cancer
Play Icon0:44
King Charles diagnosed with cancer
DNA: Parliament Introduces Paper Leak Bill
Play Icon10:58
DNA: Parliament Introduces Paper Leak Bill
DNA: PM slams Congress's 'cancel culture'
Play Icon2:49
DNA: PM slams Congress's 'cancel culture'
PM Modi Full Speech: 'Cancel Culture' party, Modi describes Congress
Play Icon36:16
PM Modi Full Speech: 'Cancel Culture' party, Modi describes Congress
'The Tortured Poets Department' Taylor Swift Announces New Album, After Making History At Grammys
Play Icon1:20
'The Tortured Poets Department' Taylor Swift Announces New Album, After Making History At Grammys

