NewsVideos
videoDetails

Bihar News: Offer of 1 seat to Chirag Paswan's uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras

|Updated: Mar 10, 2024, 10:36 AM IST
Follow Us
BIHAR NDA Breaking: NDA has offered 1 seat to Chirag Paswan's uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras. Whereas Chirag Paswan has been offered 5 seats. Let us tell you that in Bihar, BJP was not able to bring about reconciliation between Chirag-Pashupati Paras.

All Videos

Rajasthan Petrol Pump Strike update: Crowd of people suddenly increased at petrol pump
Play Icon04:50
Rajasthan Petrol Pump Strike update: Crowd of people suddenly increased at petrol pump
Delhi Breaking News: This is how the operation is going on to save the child in Keshopur Mandi.
Play Icon04:35
Delhi Breaking News: This is how the operation is going on to save the child in Keshopur Mandi.
Jaunpur Accident Breaking: 6 people died in a horrific road accident
Play Icon01:05
Jaunpur Accident Breaking: 6 people died in a horrific road accident
Farmers Protest update: After the farmers' movement, there was increased stir on the Delhi border
Play Icon01:33
Farmers Protest update: After the farmers' movement, there was increased stir on the Delhi border
Ram Rahim Breaking: Ram Rahim will return to jail after his parole ends
Play Icon02:14
Ram Rahim Breaking: Ram Rahim will return to jail after his parole ends

Trending Videos

Rajasthan Petrol Pump Strike update: Crowd of people suddenly increased at petrol pump
play icon4:50
Rajasthan Petrol Pump Strike update: Crowd of people suddenly increased at petrol pump
Delhi Breaking News: This is how the operation is going on to save the child in Keshopur Mandi.
play icon4:35
Delhi Breaking News: This is how the operation is going on to save the child in Keshopur Mandi.
Jaunpur Accident Breaking: 6 people died in a horrific road accident
play icon1:5
Jaunpur Accident Breaking: 6 people died in a horrific road accident
Farmers Protest update: After the farmers' movement, there was increased stir on the Delhi border
play icon1:33
Farmers Protest update: After the farmers' movement, there was increased stir on the Delhi border
Ram Rahim Breaking: Ram Rahim will return to jail after his parole ends
play icon2:14
Ram Rahim Breaking: Ram Rahim will return to jail after his parole ends