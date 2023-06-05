NewsVideos
videoDetails

Bihar: “No casualty has been reported due to collapse of bridge,” says Bhagalpur SDM

|Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 08:45 AM IST
Speaking on collapse of large part of the Sultanganj-Aguwani under construction bridge in the Ganga River, Bhagalpur Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Dhananjay Kumar on June 4 said that no casualty has been reported due to the collapse of the bridge as he is touch with the engineers and will conduct an investigation. He said, “We are in touch with the engineers. No casualty has been reported due to the collapse of the bridge. Company officials confirmed that none of their workers were present on the bridge during the incident as it was a June 4. Taking precautions, we will conduct an investigation in the river in the morning. Most of the bridge has fallen in Khagaria district.”

All Videos

America Shootout News: Firing on five people of same family in Texas, 1 woman killed
0:34
America Shootout News: Firing on five people of same family in Texas, 1 woman killed
Odisha train accident: Indian Railways starts running passenger trains
1:7
Odisha train accident: Indian Railways starts running passenger trains
Bihar Pull Collapse: Under-construction bridge collapses again in Bhagalpur, incident happened for the second time in a year
5:4
Bihar Pull Collapse: Under-construction bridge collapses again in Bhagalpur, incident happened for the second time in a year
Today the secret will be revealed, the truth will come out! Zee News's big investigation on Ground Zero
7:6
Today the secret will be revealed, the truth will come out! Zee News's big investigation on Ground Zero
Astrology Guru: Know when is Sankasht Chaturthi from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
3:13
Astrology Guru: Know when is Sankasht Chaturthi from Acharya Shiromani Sachin

Trending Videos

0:34
America Shootout News: Firing on five people of same family in Texas, 1 woman killed
1:7
Odisha train accident: Indian Railways starts running passenger trains
5:4
Bihar Pull Collapse: Under-construction bridge collapses again in Bhagalpur, incident happened for the second time in a year
7:6
Today the secret will be revealed, the truth will come out! Zee News's big investigation on Ground Zero
3:13
Astrology Guru: Know when is Sankasht Chaturthi from Acharya Shiromani Sachin