Bihar Police issues Alert issued on Juma Ki Namaz

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 08:28 AM IST

An alert has been issued on Friday prayers in Bihar. Regarding this, additional security forces have been deployed outside 28 mosques in Sasaram. And the DM has given instructions keeping the security in mind. At the same time, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will also give an Iftar party at his residence.