Bihar Seat Sharing: BJP struggling to finalise seats in Bihar?

Sonam|Updated: Mar 08, 2024, 05:48 PM IST
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Suspense still remains on the Lok Sabha election seats in Bihar. According to sources, JDU may get 15 seats. BJP may get 16 or 17 seats. It is being speculated that Chirag Paswan may get 6 seats.

