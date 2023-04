videoDetails

Bihar Violence: After riots, CM Nitish's Iftar party, BJP-Owaisi's double attack

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 06:31 PM IST

Political double attack of BJP and Asaduddin Owaisi is being done on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. On behalf of BJP, Ravi Shankar Prasad has asked many serious questions to Bihar government and CM Nitish Kumar.