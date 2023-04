videoDetails

Bihar Violence: another blast in Sasaram, 130 arrests people so far

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 01:01 PM IST

So far 109 people have been arrested in the Bihar violence case. Internet service in Nalanda is closed till 4 April. CM Nitish Kumar held a high level meeting. Strict action has been given after identifying the accused.