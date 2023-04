videoDetails

Bihar Violence: Attack in many shops after Ram Navami procession

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 01, 2023, 04:46 PM IST

Violence was spread on a large scale in the procession taken out on Ram Navami on Thursday. Not only did the miscreants pelt stones and arson on the procession, but in Bihar Sharif the rioters looted mobiles worth 3 crores.