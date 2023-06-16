NewsVideos
'Biparjoy' tornado amid heavy rains.. God trust Gujarat tonight

|Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 12:44 AM IST
Biparjoy storm has started showing its havoc in Gujarat. In Gujarat's Bhuj, DM told that 180 to 200 trees and electric poles have fallen. The wind speed is said to be 125-135 km. The time till midnight is said to be more dangerous.

