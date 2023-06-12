NewsVideos
Biporjoy Cyclone Update: Meteorological Department issued Orange Alert regarding Cyclone Biporjoy

|Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 12:07 PM IST
Biparjoy Cyclone Update: The Meteorological Department has issued an Orange Alert regarding Cyclone Biparjoy. Saurashtra has issued this alert regarding visiting the coasts of Kutch. people It is forbidden to go to these beaches.

