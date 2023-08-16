trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649626
Bittu Bajrangi Arrest: Action of Haryana Police on the accused of Nuh riots..

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 16, 2023, 11:12 AM IST
Bittu Bajrangi Arrest: Police has arrested Bittu Bajrangi regarding the violence in Nuh. The search is on for more associates of Bittu Bajrangi. Bajrangi had said objectionable things against a community by posting videos on social media. The police have said that strict action will be taken against whoever posts provocative speech on social media. The Nuh police on Tuesday arrested Bittu Bajrangi, a cow vigilante and chief of Gau Raksha Bajrang Bal, in connection with inciting violence in Nuh, Haryana.

