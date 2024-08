videoDetails

BJP Announces Jammu & Kashmir Candidates for Assembly Election 2024

Aug 26, 2024

There is resentment among the workers regarding the ticket distribution of BJP in Jammu Kashmir. BJP workers created a ruckus in the Jammu BJP office regarding the ticket distribution. The angry workers were protesting against giving tickets to parachute candidates. On the anger of the workers, BJP state president Ravindra Raina said that talks will be held with the angry colleagues.