BJP attacks on controversial statement of MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Stalin, 'Opposition should clear its stand'

|Updated: Sep 03, 2023, 04:20 PM IST
Udhayanidhi Stalin Controversial Statement: Tamil Nadu Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs and son of Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin, Udayanidhi Stalin said that Sanatana dharma is like mosquitoes, dengue and malaria, and "it has to be eradicated". He was speaking at a Sanatanam (Sanatan Dharma) Abolition Conclave organised by the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers Forum. Udayanidhi in his speech said: "I thank the organisers for giving me the opportunity to speak at this conference to eradicate Sanatana Dharma. I congratulate the organisers for calling the conference as 'eradication of Santana dharma' instead of 'opposing Sanatana Dharma'.
