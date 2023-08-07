trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2645853
BJP attacks Rahul Gandhi over Chinese Funding in Parliament

Aug 07, 2023
Parliament Monsoon Session: Today, in the midst of the monsoon session of Parliament, Rahul Gandhi got back the membership lost in the Modi surname case. After this, Rahul Gandhi once again returned to the Parliament. As soon as Rahul returned, the BJP surrounded Rahul Gandhi fiercely in the Lok Sabha on the issue of Chinese funding.

