BJP Breaking: Extended tenure of BJP National President JP Nadda

|Updated: Feb 18, 2024, 04:40 PM IST
PM Modi Speech: BJP's two-day national convention is going on in Delhi. Now news is coming that the tenure of BJP National President JP Nadda has been extended till June 2024.

