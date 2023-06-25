NewsVideos
BJP BREAKING: Rajnath Singh will lead the Congress in public meeting on the 48th anniversary of Emergency

|Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 12:36 PM IST
On the 48th anniversary of Emergency, BJP will corner Congress in entire Uttar Pradesh. BJP will observe black day on Sunday in protest against Emergency. Under this, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will address a public meeting. The same CM Yogi will address a public meeting in Noida today.

