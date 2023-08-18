trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2650465
BJP called a meeting of general secretaries on August 29

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 18, 2023, 03:02 PM IST
After the appointment of general secretaries, the BJP called a meeting on August 29. This meeting will be chaired by J.P.Nadda, it is being told that there will be discussion on 5 states and Lok sabha elections.
