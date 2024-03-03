trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2726911
BJP Candidate First List Update: BJP releases 1st list of 195 candidates,PM Modi to contest from Varanasi

Mar 03, 2024
BJP Candidates First List: BJP released the first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. In this first list, names of 195 candidates including three veterans are there. The names of PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh are in the first list of BJP candidates. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will contest elections from Varanasi for the third consecutive time. Home Minister Amit Shah is again a candidate from Gandhinagar, Gujarat. At the same time, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will contest elections from Lucknow this time also. Now the question is arising that what happened to Varun Gandhi's ticket?

