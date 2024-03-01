trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2726475
BJP Candidates List 2024: New formula of BJP for Lok Sabha elections

Sonam|Updated: Mar 01, 2024, 02:00 PM IST
According to sources, the names for the Lok Sabha seats of UP were decided in the BJP Central Committee meeting. NDA will now finalize the alliance seat soon. BJP may release the first list of candidates for Lok Sabha elections today or tomorrow. How beneficial will the seat sharing formula be for BJP regarding Lok Sabha elections 2024?

Shahjahan Sheikh to be interrogated for second time today
Shahjahan Sheikh to be interrogated for second time today
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: First list for BJP today?
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: First list for BJP today?
BJP Protests In Delhi Against West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee For Sandeshkhali Incident
BJP Protests In Delhi Against West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee For Sandeshkhali Incident
Wild Elephant Spotted: Karnataka Residents Surprised As Elephant Roams Near Forest
Wild Elephant Spotted: Karnataka Residents Surprised As Elephant Roams Near Forest
DOLLY CHAI WALA VIRAL VIDEO: Delight As Bill Gates Enjoys Tea In Nagpur
DOLLY CHAI WALA VIRAL VIDEO: Delight As Bill Gates Enjoys Tea In Nagpur

