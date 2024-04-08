Advertisement
BJP complains against Ravindra Singh Bhati in Election Commission

Apr 08, 2024
BJP has suffered a major setback ahead of Lok Sabha elections. BJP has filed a complaint to Election Commission against independent candidate Ravindra Singh Bhati, who is contesting from Lok Sabha seat in Rajasthan's Barh. This controversy has happened over a poster. In this poster, Ravindra Singh Bhati has written, 'Sorry Modi ji, we are giving you Ravindra instead of Kailash.'

