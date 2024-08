videoDetails

BJP-Congress in action ahead of Haryana Assembly Election

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 30, 2024, 11:06 AM IST

Haryana Vidhan Sabha Chunav BJP List: BJP and Congress leaders are discussing behind closed doors for the campaign to win 90 seats in Haryana Assembly Elections. After the meeting of BJP Central Election Committee, the political temperature is high from Delhi to Haryana. BJP's core committee meeting was held in Delhi on Thursday night. In which the list of 90 seats and the candidates to be decided on them was discussed.