BJP has flouted all the rules and regulations of the Parliament.

|Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 04:20 PM IST
Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary has written a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla regarding BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's comments in the Lok Sabha.Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary wrote, "We demand under Rule 380 that his comments be expunged and an inquiry be conducted as to how such an allegation was allowed to come on record."

