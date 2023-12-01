trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2693951
BJP has lead in Maha Exit Poll of 5 states

|Updated: Dec 01, 2023, 11:40 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh Exit Poll 2023: BJP is getting lead in the grand exit poll of 5 states. Congress seems to be getting majority in Telangana, Chhattisgarh. There are chances of a hung government in Mizoram. Earlier news came that The score in Maha ExitPoll is tied at 2-2. BJP is leading in the trends of Madhya Pradesh-Rajasthan. There is a possibility of lotus blooming again in Madhya Pradesh. BJP may get a huge majority in the trends of Maha Exitpoll.
